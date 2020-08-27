Mumbai: 9 approvals needed to turn CSMT into world-class station

Mumbai CSMT and the area around it as it is currently

The Rs 1,642 crore mega redevelopment of UNESCO-listed World Heritage site of Mumbai CSMT will require nine key approvals from various agencies before the project can move ahead.

Senior officials from the Indian Railways Station Redevelopment Corporation (IRSDC), the organisation looking after the project said the key approvals include the master plan approval from railways, the traffic circulation master plan, the height clearances form, ancient monument and heritage building clearances, fire department, environmental clearances, tree-cutting, various utility permissions like sewage, solid waste etc and land ownership.

The preliminary master plan of the project has been approved by the Railway Board Chairman and the final one is being updated. The master approval for traffic circulation is being done with consultation with the steering committee of Maharashtra government and MMRDA.

The height clearances will be approved by the Airports Authority, which will be initiated by the IRSDC but finalised by the party that takes over the station and fire-fighting approvals will come from Chief Fire Officer. Environment clearances will come from the Environment Ministry, tree cutting permissions by Forest Department, waste management from BMC and heritage clearance from Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. A presentation and a site visit has been done once and basic observations have been received from committee members.

CSMT is being redeveloped into an airportlike station on the lines of St Pancras or King's Cross in England and an operation and maintenance contract will be given to a third party for a period of 60 years with elements of residential redevelopment of quarters, a transport hub and much more.

Under the project, the plan is to shift some railway offices from the existing premises to Byculla and Wadi Bunder yards, create more pedestrian area and have an access control system at the station.



Mumbai CSMT and the area around it as it is currently

"The idea is to take down all haphazard developments that have come up after the 1930s and redevelop it," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Kumar Lohia said.

"Redevelopment will include a multimodal transport hub. The station building will function like a city centre rail mall where in addition to a passenger's transportation needs, his daily needs are also fulfilled, like retail, F&B, entertainment, souvenir shopping," he said.



The area and station after the proposed development

Rs 1,642 cr

Total cost of the mega redevelopment project

What's the cost?

. Estimated project cost: Rs 1,642 Cr

. Construction cost: Rs 1,231 cr

. Refurbishment cost: Rs 53 cr

. Heritage transformation cost: Rs 30 cr

. Financing cost: Rs 328 cr

*Yard Remodelling cost not included

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news