Mumbai: 9-year-old boy run over by lorry in front of father in Sion

Deceased riding pillion with his father comes under the tyre of the lorry after falling from scooter

In a freak accident, a 9-year-old boy, who was riding pillion with his father came under a truck after falling from the scooter and died on the spot, while the father was injured. The alleged accident occurred at Sion koliwada around 1 PM on Saturday.

The boy identified as Ranjit Kanojiya who was riding pillion with his father's scooter was hit by a dumper truck. The boy came under the truck after falling from the scooter and succumbed to death while his father Manish Kanojiya sustained injuries. Father reportedly works as a Dhobi at Dhobi Ghat.

After seeing the accident, onlookers immediately took both victims to the Sion Hospital, where the father is undergoing treatment and the boy was declared dead on arrival. Nearby people began thrashing the truck driver, identified as Ajab Narayan Pal (24), following the accident. However, Antop Hill Police intervened and arrested the driver.

In another similar case, in a freak accident two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday. The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a pick-up van on Sunday evening.

The alleged accident happened on Sunday evening in Attara area when the speeding pick up van rammed into the motorcycle, SHO Atarra Police Station Baljeet Singh said.

During the accident, Mataprasad (50) died on the spot while his nephew Jagprasad (30) got severely injured.

Jagprasad later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Road accident statistics of the first three months of 2019 have revealed a 20 per cent drop in fatalities in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane district. A sharp increase has been found in the district limits of Satara and Aurangabad City where there has been a 91 to 83 per cent increase in fatalities respectively.

The latest report focuses on the district-wise figures of road accident fatalities as compared to those of earlier years. While the percentage decrease in fatalities in Mumbai city and Thane district is 20 per cent, the net fall in fatalities is 24 per cent and 48 per cent respectively.

Thane City has seen a decline of 12 per cent with a net fall of 9 per cent as compared to earlier years. Interestingly, a major drop of 49 per cent in fatalities has been reported from Pune City.

Transport department officials said the credit for most of this should go to the Mumbai traffic police who have been doing an excellent enforcement job and maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

