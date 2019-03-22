Mumbai: 9000 drunk driving cases registered on Holi in city

national

Traffic cops inspect revellers at Marine Drive. Pic/Suresh Karkera

This year, the cases of drunk driving in Mumbai during Holi celebrations went up to 725 cases from the 375 cases filed in 2018. In all, Mumbai police and traffic police registered over 9,000 cases in total on Thursday, as per official data. The offences include riding triple seat, rash driving, speeding, driving without helmet and driving under the influence.

For Holi, the Mumbai police had deployed 8,500 policemen and 3,000 traffic cops to ensure the safety of citizens and handle any untoward incident. As per data issued by the police until 8 pm on Thursday, there were 725 drunk driving cases, 166 rash driving cases, 430 speeding cases, 789 triple seat cases, 4,730 riding without helmet cases, along with 3,827 other cases.

According to several civic hospitals, around 60 people were reportedly admitted on Friday for being heavily inebriated and having reactions to low-quality powders. A senior police officer said, "The traffic police has taken stringent action against those found violating traffic rules. Most of the cases have been of drunk driving, rash driving and riding without helmet."

