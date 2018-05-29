Mumbai: 91-year-old woman dies after tree branch falls on her

The elderly woman was rushed to the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, the official added

A 91-year-old woman died after the branch of a tree fell on her at a residential complex in Walkeshwar Road in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened yesterday night in a residential complex near Banganga Lake in Walkeshwar area, an official said.

Sukhi Lalji (91), who sustained serious injuries, was trapped under the branch and the fire brigade had to be called to rescue her, the official informed.

The elderly woman was rushed to the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, the official added.

He said that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigations were underway.

