Mumbai: A brand new Ghatkopar station in one year?

Central Railway's Ghatkopar station is all set for a massive upgrade with three new 12-metre foot overbridges, all linked by an elevated deck, an additional skywalk along the road and seamless connectivity for passenger movement. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Thursday sent all the drawings to Central Railway for approval and assured that work will be completed within 12 months after the Commissioner of Railway Safety's approval.

mid-day had highlighted in multiple reports the death trap that Ghatkopar station had become. Following this, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had at a public function on September 13 directed railway officials to work on the Ghatkopar station plan. He asked Central Railway's Divisional Railway Manager and his to visit the station along with the local MP immediately after the function.

The new seven-point plan has redesigned Ghatkopar station's passenger movements completely like Borivli and Andheri stations.

"The concept plan has been recently approved by Central Railway and the General Arrangement Drawing has been prepared and sent to CR for approval. MRVC is committed to upgrading the infrastructure of Mumbai suburban and we plan to finish the work in 12 months (excluding monsoon) after CRS approval is received," chairman and managing director of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation RS Khurana said.

The seven point plan

1. 12m wide foot-bridge with double discharge proposed at Kalyan-end

2. 12m foot-bridge in the middle at north-end of 12-m wide middle FOB

3. 12m foot-bridge with double discharge at CSMT-end

4. 7.5 m wide elevated deck connecting to Metro station and all foot-over bridges

5. Staircase and ramps also proposed for connection with Metro station

6. Skywalk proposed on road connecting to the Metro station

7. 6-m wide connection is proposed to the existing BMC skywalk

1.93lakh

No. of passengers daily at Ghatkopar station

