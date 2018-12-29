Mumbai: A dozen godowns gutted in two fire incidents in Bhiwandi

national

Items stored in the godown, a tailoring shop nearby and some motorcycles were destroyed in the blaze, the cause of which was not immediately known, they said, adding no one was injured

Representational picture

A dozen godowns were gutted in two separate fire incidents Friday in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi near here in Maharashtra, but no casualty was reported, fire brigade sources said.

A fire broke out in godowns housing paper and cardboard items located in Jairaj Complex of the town at around 5.30 pm, fire brigade sources said. At least 11 godowns were destroyed in the inferno whose cause was not yet known, the sources said.

Fire fighters from Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ambernath were engaged in dousing the flames, they said. There was no casualty, the sources added. The second fire incident in Bhiwandi took place in the wee hours, destroying a scrap godown, fire brigade officials said.

Items stored in the godown, a tailoring shop nearby and some motorcycles were destroyed in the blaze, the cause of which was not immediately known, they said, adding no one was injured.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever