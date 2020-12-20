Mumbai: An evening with BMC's team in search of no-mask violators

Marine Drive is where people come to chill. They still do, but with masks on. The fear of contracting the Coronavirus infection aside, one would imagine that this forced cover-up would help many, especially young couples, who'd rather go unnoticed in this sea of huffing joggers, sightseers and opacarophiles. Not really.

For the last few weeks, the promenade has been surveyed by at least 25 BMC-appointed contractual workers, furtively glancing at every face, for a maskless violator.



Apart from slapping a fine of R200 on violators, the staff on duty also distributes free masks. Pics/Suresh Karkera

This has resulted in tension of another kind. Though boards warning against mask violation are displayed at regular intervals, arguments between penalisers and visitors, refusing to pay the fine of R200, have become common. Usually, harsh words are exchanged, but in a worst-case scenario, when tempers flare, they also get into fisticuffs. Having witnessed this while on the occasional stroll, this writer decided to shadow the staff whom we learn, have reached the end of their tether.

Earlier this week, mid-day had reported how citizens encouraged by a fall in cases were becoming careless by ignoring the use of masks. Between November 14 and December 13, BMC officials had collected a fine of R7.33 crore from 3.66 lakh maskless citizens. The figures, officials said, were a cause for concern considering that the civic staff had fined 3.17 lakh people from April 9 and November 13, collecting R6.7 crore.

We joined Anand Mete and Lahu Bangar, junior ward overseers with the solid waste management department of the BMC, during a weekday evening, at the promenade. The duo, along with other BMC officers, has been assigned to monitor the work of the contractual workers who've been stationed at key spots across the city, and work 24/7 on a rota basis. Both Mete and Bangar work in the A Ward, which includes Churchgate, Colaba, Navy Nagar, and a part of the Marine Drive stretch. "Post work hours, we are expected to visit one of these spots daily, and ensure that all rules are being followed by the visitors as well as the hired staff," says Mete. Mostly, the BMC team is accompanied by patrolling police officials. "They assist us, when things get ugly or if people don't cough up fines," adds Bangar. On an average, the BMC sees at least 300 to 400 violators daily from A Ward alone and a decent chunk of these fines are collected from Marine Drive. "This spot is most sensitive, because it has a floating population. The visitors come from all parts of Mumbai, and even outside the city. Unlike the locals, who live in the vicinity, it's difficult to track these tourists. If they have already contracted the virus, they become spreaders, and that's the biggest risk. That's why everyone needs to wear a mask."



The fine receipt that is given to the mask violators

The team begins work at 5.30 pm from the Marine Drive police chowkie situated at the cul-de-sac in Nariman Point. Mete carries a bag of masks, a phone, and a fine receipt book. "We take a picture before approaching them, so that there is physical evidence of the violation. We also give every violator a free mask," he shares.

The sun is just about to set, and a large group of young men sitting opposite Trident Hotel, clad in white shirts and black trousers, are seen taking selfies against the scenic view. None of them are wearing masks. They are the BMC team's first target. Mete immediately takes out his phone, and clicks a picture of one of them. The others in the group hurriedly wear their masks. As he tears out a receipt, one among them blurts out, as if warning, "You know my father is a corporator. We know the rules too, so, you don't need to fine us." While they pay the fine after some haranguing, they demand that the photograph taken by the mid-day photographer be deleted. They refuse to budge, until the police intervene.

Walking down the stretch, the BMC officials chat up with the contractual staff, checking if anything untoward has happened during the day. A staff member, who hasn't come in uniform—the BMC jacket—is reprimanded. Her excuse is that she hasn't had the time to wash it, but has brought her ID card along. Bangar asks her to call it a day immediately, and not show up again, if she doesn't come in uniform. "People claim that they are being conned by men and women masquerading as BMC staff. We want to keep this as transparent as possible," he says.

Another few are fined, before Mete gets hold of a young couple. The woman is in a burqa, but the man doesn't have a mask on him, and is sipping cola. He, very matter-of-factly, tells the officers that he lost his mask at a public bathroom six hours ago. When they ask him to pay up the fine, he says he doesn't have the money on him. A little haggling later, he bargains to pay up R100. It takes the cops for him to get up, and retrieve his wallet from his vehicle. Mete admits that he is doubly cautious when approaching couples, because many raise a stink, when their photographs are taken, as they are here mostly for privacy. "Some don't pay the fine, if we don't delete the pictures."

It's the last pair of college-going girls that they catch, who leave the BMC officers amused. The girls say they had removed their masks, because they were video-calling one of their mothers, who wanted to see their faces. When they don't buy the excuse, the girl in spectacles says her glasses tend to fog when she breathes into the mask, making it difficult for her see in the dark. The girls are asked to leave. "We didn't fine them, because they are young, and it's unlikely that they will have enough pocket money. We have to make exceptions sometimes," says Mete. "We have also been instructed not to fine joggers with their masks down." If the elderly, who are most at risk, are wearing one, but not properly, officials let them go with a warning.

Ward in-charge Vilas Pawar, whose company Security Intelligence Service India Ltd., has been hired for the job says that during the weekend, his staff picks up at least 500 violators from Marine Drive alone. "We face a lot of trouble while collecting fines. While this is being done for public good, we get abused, threatened and assaulted for doing our job. Once a walker pulled the receipt from us, and started running. How do you expect us to give chase? For the same reason, we send all the

staff in pairs, because it's impossible to handle them alone." For everything else, there's always the patrolling police on their Segway electric scooters.

3.6 lakh

Number of violators fined by BMC from Nov 14 to Dec 13

