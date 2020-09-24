Mumbai: A few more outstation trains to resume soon for Mumbaikars

The Railways finally announced more trains from Mumbai to other places in Maharashtra on Wednesday. A large number of citizens had been complaining that the Railways had started trains to far-off destinations in the north, but not within the state.

The only train that had been running so far within the state was the Mumbai-Manmad special, that started operations from September 12 to become the first intra-state train to connect the two cities of Manmad and Mumbai, post lockdown.

The trains announced include a pair of fully-reserved trains between Dadar-Sawantwadi. "The train will have two sets of timings, one for the monsoon and another for non-monsoon seasons," a CR spokesperson said.



A file picture of Rajdhani passengers at Mumbai Central

For the monsoon timings, the Dadar-Sawantwadi Road Special train will leave Dadar at 12:05am daily and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 12:20pm from September 26 to October 31. The return train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 5.30 pm daily and arrive at Dadar at 6:45am the next day between September 26 and October 31. It will have limited halts at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

For non-monsoon timings, the special train will leave Dadar at 12:05 am daily and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 10.40 am same day, from November 1 till further advise.

The return train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 6.50 pm daily and arrive Dadar at 6.45 am the next day from November 1 till further advice. The non-monsoon trains will have an additional halt at Nandgaon Road.

Another Rajdhani Express will run between Delhi and Goa, passing Panvel (Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madgaon Jn) from October 2 till further advice, with similar monsoon and non-monsoon timetables.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains with an advisory to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

