Mumbai: A flashback of 2018 that will tickle your funnybone

Stand-up comedians at this open mic night will look back at the year gone by and give you reason to chuckle

Ashish Shakya and Sumaira Shaikh

If you're a cat person and love a good laugh, this performance at an Andheri space is where you should be this Sunday. Winding up 2018 — a stand-up comedy show — will see Aayushi Jagad, Ashish Shakya, Siddharth Dudeja, Prashasti Singh and Sumaira Shaikh make you look back at 2018 with mirth, irrespective of how it has treated you.

The 40-seater venue will also have an open house for comedians, where other acts can also get on stage and perform. Shripad Bandekar, the event manager, says, "It could be any comedian who has performed here earlier, besides the confirmed artistes, who will give their one take of incidents that happened this year and how 2018 has been for them," no doubt with a generous dollop of humour.

Host Shridhar Venkataramana will start the show with his bit about the statues, weddings and elections of 2018. "The Ambani and Priyanka-Nick wedding will definitely be on the list," he reveals. Local funnyman Siddharth Dudeja will do some of the best content he's made all year, including living with his family, his parents and right wing supporters.



Aayushi Jagad and Siddharth Dudeja

"I also do a lot of cow jokes, which is fine in Bombay, but not too popular all over the country. I've got strong backlash on two to three occasions. But, censorship makes you a better comic as you still manage to find a way to be funny about it without being offensive, because you are smart enough to do it," says Dudeja. He'll also do a bit on the BMC. "I've grown up here, so I know exactly what to say on stage. But, you do need tact to handle situations," he adds.

Pune-based Aayushi Jagad will try out her new material, besides doing bits on feminism, social media and its impact. "I'll talk about how I've learnt not to react harshly on social media or make rash comments because then everyone just gets mad at everyone, and screams, but nothing changes. For a long-term solution on anything, we all need to talk and listen to each other," she adds.

The audience can also expect a bit of dark humour. "Basically, life is always going to suck till we make it better, which is what we should aim for in 2019. All of us are unhappy — single or in a relationship. So, you should be happy about the fact that everyone's unhappy," Jagad says.

On December 30, 8 pm onwards

At Cat Café Studio, 63, Harminder Singh Road, Versova, Andheri West.

Call 8291490907

Cost Rs 300

