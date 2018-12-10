Mumbai: A Konkan getaway for you at this tourism festival

travel

A tourism festival in the suburbs promises to offer authentic rural experiences

It is hard to get out of city life in Mumbai - we are perpetually strapped for time and get so accustomed to the pace that we can't imagine heading out to quieter places where life is much simpler. But sometimes, a break is all we need.

Tucked away in the Konkan belt is Arnala village, home to the Agri and Koli communities. And next week, a tourism festival brings you an opportunity to discover the place.

"The Village Tourism Festival has been organised to provide business opportunities and generate jobs for locals and rural youth, and also to bring a slice of village life to people of the city. It will always be our endeavour to maintain the Konkan region and maintain its 10,000-year-old heritage," says Sanjay Yadavrao, chief convener. Tourists can engage in arts and crafts or play traditional games such as Vitidandu.

Authentic Konkan delicacies will be served while participants can also give a shot to adventure sports like rappelling and kayaking. But if you want to go an extra mile, feel free to check out the aerosports activity centre, and take flight on a paramotor, or a parachute with a motor.

ON: December 22 to 31

AT: Mamachi Wadi, Arnala.

LOG ON TO: kokanbhumitourism.com

COST: Rs 1,500 onwards

