Mumbai: A little club for all you short-film lovers

Mumbai's latest film appreciation club hopes to bring together those who love short features

A still from the film Rogan Josh starring Naseeruddin Shah

Seven years is a reasonably long time to be part of any industry, but perhaps not long enough to lose sight of your passion. Saif Hyder, who worked as a media professional for that many years, will confirm this, for now, he is a full-time actor and a dedicated cinephile hoping to contribute to this city's film-loving community.

And that lies at the heart of his new endeavour, CineShorts Film Appreciation Club (CFAC), a community service initiative that hopes to bring under the same roof, those who share a common love for short films. "The idea is to build meaningful relationships within the community," Hyder tells us, ahead of The Short Screenings, an event scheduled for tomorrow that will feature six short films and double up as CFAC's launch.



Saif Hyder

On the roster are acclaimed features like Bombay 70, a short documentary on popular gully rapper Naezy and a 2014 MAMI winner, well-known filmmaker Prakash-Jha-starrer Justaju, written and directed by Mudassir Mashalkar and Rogan Josh, a mystery-drama featuring Naseeruddin Shah. The screenings will be followed by a QnA section with cast and crew from the movies.

"It's an event where you get to watch films and learn, meet and network with people from the industry. We also intend to keep the costs low so that everyone can afford it and benefit from this initiative," Hyder shares.

ON February 1, 6.30 pm to 9 pm

AT The Castiko Space, Aram Nagar II, Versova, Andheri West

CALL 9967100487

LOG ON TO instamojo.com

COST Rs 100

