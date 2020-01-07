Mumbai: A sticker of God on auto helps Dahisar homemaker get her lost jewellery back

A homemaker, who had mistakenly left her gold jewellery worth Rs 3.8 lakhs in an auto-rickshaw on December 30, got them back after she helped the police identify the vehicle with the help of the sticker on its windshield. After tracing the registration number of the vehicle for four days, the auto was traced to Dindoshi. The police did not press charges on the auto driver as he did not open the bag until they traced him, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to the police, On December 30, Sangeeta Venugopal (59) was returning to her residence at Vaishali Nagar in Dahisar in an auto-rickshaw from a relative’s house in Ghatkopar. When she alighted from the vehicle and reached her apartment, she realised that she left her bag containing the ornaments and valuables in the auto-rickshaw. Thus she filed a complaint with the Dahisar police station after a team lead by Inspector Sanjay Marathe was formed to track the vehicle.

According to the police, the team scanned many CCTV footage of the area to find the auto-rickshaw. They managed to find the vehicle after 10 hours of scanning footage. The inspector said, "However, we could see only the four-digit registration number of the auto white the state code was not visible. From the footage of the front-side of the auto, we could see a sticker of Lord Hanuman with 'Jay Shree Ram' written on it."

The police then approached the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to identify the vehicle where they found at least 20 autos having the same kind of number-plate as the auto they were tracing. The police then traced their addresses after which they managed to track the address of the auto to a slum area in Dindoshi.

It took four days for the police to track the auto in which the luggage containing the jewellery and valuables were left. Marathe said that the owner of the auto did not even open the bag as he was waiting for the police to hand the bag to them. The bag was returned to Venugopal on Monday. The police did not press charges on the auto driver.

