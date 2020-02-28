Mumbai: Section of King Circle railway bridge dislocates

The incident took place when a vehicle accidentally rammed into the height-barrier installed below the King Circle railway bridge. Picture/Twitter Payal Mota

On Friday morning, commuters travelling towards Dadar faced a major traffic snarl as a small section of the King Circle railway bridge dislocated. According to reports, the incident took place at around 7.30 am in the morning.

Under King circle station bridge pic.twitter.com/m29jGvmIow — Payal Mota (@PayalSMota) February 28, 2020

Sources said that Harbour line local trains pass through the King Circle railway bridge which is built above the road. A huge traffic snarl was caused when the height barrier installed before the King Circle railway bridge dislodged.

The reason for the section of the height barrier getting dislocated is yet to be ascertained. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when a vehicle accidentally rammed into the height-barrier installed below the King Circle railway bridge.

Although no casualties were reported, traffic on both sides of the road was affected during the peak hours. The Sion flyover, which connects the Eastern Express Highway may face traffic woes as it is undergoing repair work.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates