Mumbai: A speedster party event at Lower Parel
If you can run, you should make a dash over to Runners Social, an event hosted by two of Mumbai’s finest fitness platforms, Mumbai Runners and Bombay Running, where you can not only gallop but also meet with fellow runners and chill — a different format from the Mumbai Marathon, which takes place earlier on the same day. This get-together hopes to be an ideal platform for like-minded fitness freaks to bond over their passion in a fun set up. The bash also includes cool offers on food and drinks.
On: January 20, 8.30 pm
At: Palladium Social, Lower Parel.
Log on to: instamojo.com/mumbairunners
Cost: Rs 1,125 onwards
