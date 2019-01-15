Mumbai: A speedster party event at Lower Parel

things-to-do

This get-together hopes to be an ideal plÃÂ­aÃÂ­tform for like-minded fiÃÂ­tÃÂ­ness freaks to bond over thÃÂ­eir passion in a fun set up

If you can run, you should make a dash over to Runners Social, an event hosted by two of Mumbai’s finest fitness platforms, Mumbai Runners and Bombay Running, where you can not only gallop but also meet with fellow runners and chill — a different format from the Mumbai Marathon, which takes place earlier on the same day. This get-together hopes to be an ideal pl­a­tform for like-minded fi­t­ness freaks to bond over th­eir passion in a fun set up. The bash also includes cool offers on food and drinks.

On: January 20, 8.30 pm

At: Palladium Social, Lower Parel.

Log on to: instamojo.com/mumbairunners

Cost: Rs 1,125 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates