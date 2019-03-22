Mumbai: A step forward for Hancock Road bridge reconstruction

national

Work has sped up at the bridge site at Mazgaon

The demolition of illegal hutments has made way for the pillars and foundations of the new Hancock Road bridge at Mazgaon, that was demolished in 2016. Work has gathered pace, with the railway and civic authorities planning to complete it before this year-end. Officials said they would reinstall the old plaques that were part of the demolished bridge, to maintain the heritage.

Authorities have promised to get the pedestrian bridge up by July 2019 and the entire road bridge by September. The estimated cost for it is Rs 51.70 crore. Civic activists said that the BMC should now expedite work. "They should assemble the metal girders and keep them ready. If China can build a bridge in 36 hours, why can't India? This bridge crisis is looming large over Mumbai. First it was Hancock, then Lower Parel, and at least 20 more are lined up to be demolished, and the authorities should find a quicker way to get these built," said activist Kamlakar Shenoy, who has put up a sustained fight to get this bridge up.

Work on in earnest

After a delay of three years, the slums that fell in the B and E civic wards have gone with those eligible given homes at Mahul under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme. The earlier tenders had been delayed due to various reasons, including litigation involving tainted road contractors and GST-related delays. Work has now picked up pace with piling on the east side in progress.

