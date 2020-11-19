Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray directs BMC to keep quarantine infra ready

Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday instructed the civic body to be prepared in case of a second wave of COVID infections, which is feared in view of crowding and violations of the COVID-19 protocols during recent festivities. Moreover, there is concern that the slums would be affected again as the daily wage workers are returning from their hometowns.

Thackeray, in a review meeting with deputy municipal commissioners, told the BMC to keep the infrastructure ready in case those returning to the city need to be quarantined, said civic officials.

He also said the civic health staff should be given leave for a few days to rest, considering the COVID-19 cases are low. If and when the city is faced with a second wave, doctors and nurses will be re-energised and prepared to fight the disease, Thackeray said in the meeting, said sources.

While there was no indication of a second lockdown, civic sources said that if the situation goes out of control again and citizens fail to follow the physical distancing norms then the government would be forced to take extreme steps.

The BMC will soon start identifying all the closed quarantine facilities, like schools, hotels and vacant buildings, and will keep them on standby in case a need arises in future, said the official.

