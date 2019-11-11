MENU

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, Sena leaders meet Governor BS Koshyari to stake claim to form government

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 19:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Union Heavy Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from his post and quit the NDA government at the Centre

Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray greet Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. Picture/Twitter ANI
Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray arrived at Raj Bhavan where they supposed to meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari in order to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra. According to sources in the Sena, "As per the governor's invitation to express our willingness and ability to form the government issued to us yesterday, we are responding to it positively."

A Sena leader said, "We will seek time from the governor to prove majority in the house." Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been elected as the leader of Sena's legislative wing. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who contested the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, won the Worli assembly constituency by a staggering margin of 67,382 votes.

The Yuva Sena leader is the first of his family in three generations to contest an election and win. In the recently concluded Assembly Elections, the Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member House and is seeking support from the NCP (54) and the Congress (44) for forming its government in the state.

Besides Sena leaders, even Independent candidates arrived at the Raj Bhavan to extend support to the Sena leaders. Bacchu Kadu, an Independent Candidate said, "Three of us (independent candidates) have come here. Whosoever Uddhav Sahab will decide, will be the Chief Minister," reports news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Heavy Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from his post and quit the NDA government at the Centre. The Sena's lone minister in the Modi Cabinet took to Twitter to announce his decision, a day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited his party to stake claim to form government in the state.

"The Shiv Sena's stand is of truth. Why should I stay in an atmosphere of falsehood in Delhi? I am resigning as Union minister and will speak at a press conference in Delhi at 11 am (An excerpt from Sawant's tweet which was in Marathi).

With inputs from Agencies

Tags

aaditya thackerayshiv senauddhav thackeraysharad pawarcongresssonia gandhimumbaimumbai newsMaharashtra Assembly Pollsmaharashtranational news

