Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leaders to meet Maharashtra governor
Earlier in the day, senior leader Eknath Shinde was elected as the leader of the party's legislative wing while Sunil Prabhu was elected as chief whip of the party in the Maharashtra legislature
On Thursday, the newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. According to party sources, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders including Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and senior Sena leader will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
According to party sources, the meeting will take place at 3.30 pm at the Governor's residence where the delegation will demand prompt financial aid for the farmers of Maharashtra, who were hit by untimely rains. The delegation of leaders will also include Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was elected as the party leader in the state legislature and Subhash Desai.
Earlier in the day, the 56 newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena party elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. Shinde, who is an MLA from the neighbouring Thane, was the leader of the house in the previous term as well.
Shinde also served as a cabinet minister in the BJP-Sena government. According to sources from the Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray was not keen to appoint his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as the head of Sena's legislative unit.
In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Sena won 56 seats against the BJP's tally of 105. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has also claimed that seven independents are supporting it.
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who filed his nomination for the Maharashtra assembly elections amid much pomp and fanfare, won the Worli assembly constituency by a staggering margin of 67,382 votes. The Yuva Sena leader is the first of his family in three generations to contest an election and win.
Soon after Aaditya won, the Yuva Sena leader took to Twitter and shared photos of him celebrating. While addressing a press conference, Uddhav said, "Being his father, I am proud of him. I am happy that people gave him so much love."
Photo: Aaditya Thackeray/Twitter
After his win, the 27-year-old Sena leader visited the Election Commission office to collect his certificate. He was accompanied by thousands of party workers and his younger brother Tejas Thackeray.
In picture: Yuva Sena chief and newly-elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Aaditya Thackeray collects his winning certificate.
Post his thumping victory, Aaditya wrote on Twitter, "Thank you Worli for accepting me as your elected representative. The love and blessings showered by voters is a huge sense of responsibility and joy. I will do my best to serve all tirelessly."
Reacting on his historic win, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I am very happy that the people have blessed me with such a huge margin of votes," In the photo, Aaditya poses for a photo with the winning certificate as his younger brother Tejas Thackeray looks on.
In picture: A fan makes an attempt to take a selfie with the newly-elected MLA as he walks towards the Election Commission office in Mahalaxmi.
Aaditya defeated his arch rival Advocate Dr. Suresh Mane, a candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Thackeray, who made his debut, won 89,248 votes, while Mane managed to bag 21,821 votes.
Aaditya Thackeray's brother Tejas Thackeray accompanied him all along during the celebrations.
In picture: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's younger brother Tejas Thackeray poses for a photo with members of the Sena.
In the run-up to the elections, Aaditya Thackeray conducted several roadshows, padayatras and also raised his voice for issues such as cutting of trees at Aarey Colony and proposed the idea of a 24/7 functional Mumbai. The Yuva Sena leader had also said he wants to make the Worli constituency a 'model of development'.
In picture: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shows the victory sign as he poses for a picture with his party workers outside the Election Commission office.
For the Worli assembly constituency, Aaditya Thackeray was pitted against Suresh Mane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gautam Anna Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Vishram Tida Padam. Aaditya secured nearly 70 per cent of the votes in the Worli constituency followed by Suresh Mane who received 17 per cent of the votes.
In picture: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shows a thumbs-up sign as he greets the crowd who gathered outside the Election Commission office to congratulate the young leader on his thumping victory in the elections.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray won the Worli assembly constituency by a margin of over 65,000 votes. Aaditya, who became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election celebrated his victory in style.
All photos: Bipin Kokate
