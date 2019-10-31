Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leaders to meet Maharashtra governor

On Thursday, the newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. According to party sources, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders including Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and senior Sena leader will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

According to party sources, the meeting will take place at 3.30 pm at the Governor's residence where the delegation will demand prompt financial aid for the farmers of Maharashtra, who were hit by untimely rains. The delegation of leaders will also include Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was elected as the party leader in the state legislature and Subhash Desai.

Earlier in the day, the 56 newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena party elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. Shinde, who is an MLA from the neighbouring Thane, was the leader of the house in the previous term as well.

Shinde also served as a cabinet minister in the BJP-Sena government. According to sources from the Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray was not keen to appoint his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as the head of Sena's legislative unit.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Sena won 56 seats against the BJP's tally of 105. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has also claimed that seven independents are supporting it.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates