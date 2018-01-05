Mumbai: Aarey bridge fixed, to be opened in 20 days

Vehicular movement along JVLR to ease as BMC confirms that Aarey main road will be opened for traffic in two weeks

The BMC began repair work on the Aarey bridge in September itself, soon after it had collapsed

Motorists who found themselves stuck on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) for the last three months while commuting between Goregaon and Powai, can now breathe easy. The civic body has said that the Aarey Milk Colony main road will be thrown open to traffic by the month-end. The bridge collapsed on September 20, following a heavy downpour in the city.

The move is likely to benefit thousands of commuters along the route, who had been barred from using the arterial road due to the ongoing repair work on the bridge and internal roads in Aarey Colony.

Three months ago, the civic body’s Solid Waste Department (SWD) began repair work on the bridge. A source from the SWD said, "After the Aarey main road was shut for traffic, it caused a lot of hassles for motorists, who continue to remain stuck in the ensuing traffic snarls on the JVLR for hours. Civic officials tried their best to expedite the reconstruction work and the project is nearing completion, now."

Significantly, in order to ease vehicular movement along the route, the Dindoshi division of traffic police department had deployed over 10 personnel, including traffic wardens, at the Aarey junction.

BMC chief engineer VN Khandkar said, "We plan to throw open the bridge for traffic in the next 20 days. The workers are adding finishing touches to the project."

Echoing similar thoughts, local Shiv Sena MLA and minister Ravindra Waikar said, "Ever since the bridge was closed for traffic, motorists had been facing a lot of trouble. So, I had instructed the civic authorities to complete the repair work at the earliest. I, personally, monitored progress on that front and I am happy to share that the bridge and the Aarey main road will be opened for traffic in two weeks."

