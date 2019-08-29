Mumbai: Aarey Metro Car shed proposal passed in Aarey

mumbai

2702 trees will be uprooted for the car shed

A proposal for uprooting 2,702 trees in Aarey for the construction of a Metro III car shed has been passed in the Tree Authority (TA) meeting today, in the BMC. Shiv Sena opposed the proposal but the BJP, NCP and tree experts voted for the proposal while members of Congress walked out of the meeting without voting.

A proposal for removing 2,702 trees in Aarey has been part of the discussion for the last three TA meetings. Earlier, members of Shiv Sena and Congress opposed the proposal and asked for a visit. Members of TA visited the site last week and opposed the proposal once again in the meeting held on August 21.

Even members demanded to file an FIR against the MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for cutting the trees on the site, without any permission. There are more than 80,000 objections from citizens for tree removing. Despite this, the proposal has been passed today. While six members from Sena opposed to the proposal, four members of BJP, one member of NCP and three experts voted for the proposal. Two members of Congress walked out during the meeting.

"We opposed the proposal right till the end but no other members stood by their earlier vote. Two members of Congress walked out without even voting despite our repeated requests," said Yashwant Jadhav, leader of Shiv Sena and member of TA. He added that the Sena is seeking legal advice and will go to the court against the proposal as early as possible.

"Our members walked out of the meeting to show their objection. We are against tree cutting. It is Sena and BJP's matter. They are in power and are taking all decisions," said Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition.

