Mumbai: Aarey Milk Colony turns into fortress as cops shut access

Anticipating protests from a large number of Mumbaikars against the HC ruling, the main Aarey Milk Colony road was closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday morning.



Late on Friday night, when mid-day visited the spot, all roads leading to Aarey—from Western Express Highway near Goreagon, from Powai and Marol—were closed for traffic. In the night, around 10-15 police vehicles and additional police force were stationed at the entry points and only Aarey residents were allowed in.

In the morning more than 200 protesters were seen gathered at the Goregaon entry point and were seen shouting slogans against police, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and the government. Some were seen arguing with cops preventing people from entering the area as Section 144 had been imposed.

The Aarey Milk Colony Area had turned into fortress and at every important junction in Aarey, including Aarey Market junction, VIP guest house junction, Picnic Point junction, Marol and Powai junction. Residents entering and exiting the area had to show their an address proof.



On Saturday, Aarey Conservation Group supporter Cassandra Nazareth also was taken away by the police while protesting against the cutting of trees. Nazareth said, "The government is just muzzling citizens. Why do they have to cut the trees at night like thieves?"

Activist Zoru Bhathena said, "Aarey is called Chota Kashmir, due to its pristine environment. Today we have seen that Aarey has really become into a Chota Kashmir, in the way near-curfew has been imposed and in the way peace loving citizens have been arrested. "

15

No. of police vehicles at Aarey Colony

