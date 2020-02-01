Mumbai: Aarti's family demand to know how she died

The mother and siblings of 17-year-old Aarti Rithadiya, who had been harbouring hopes of her being found, have been in shock ever since they got news of her death. They have demanded that the cops determine how the teenager died on the day of her disappearance.

"A crime branch officer came to our house and told me to come to their office. They showed me my daughter's photo, with half her face mangled, and blood-soaked clothes," said Manju, Aarti's mother.

"Nehru Nagar police did nothing to trace her. Had the Nehru Nagar police conducted a thorough investigation, my husband would not have killed himself over her disappearance," she said.

Manju's husband, Pancharam was the family's breadwinner. He committed suicide on October 13. Manju has to support two daughters and a son. "Two days after Aarti's disappearance, accused Bhagchand Fulwaria had called my husband and told him 'uncle apki ladki safe hai'. I don't know why he said that. I also don't know if my daughter fell off the train or was pushed out. Crime branch officers have assured me that they will interrogate Fulwaria on these lines," Manju said.

"During my husband's funeral, many from our community had protested against the police. Fifty-two people from our community are still in jail. If I speak too much against police, they make falsely implicate me and my kids," Manju said.

Aarti's cousin Durgesh Rithadiya said everyone had been waiting for her homecoming. "We never expected this. Police only help those with an influential background," said Durgesh.

