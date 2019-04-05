Mumbai: Abandoned toddler rescued from Ambernath, gets a home

national

Abandoned toddler rescued from Ambernath nullah will be discharged from hospital today after successful brain surgery

Baby Tiger has been in various hospitals since December 30, 2018. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Baby Tiger, who survived in a nullah for hours and fought a brain infection since December last year is all set to be discharged from Wadia hospital on Friday morning. Upon his discharge from the hospital, he will be taken to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bhiwandi, where it will be decided which children's home he will be sent to.

Also Read: Mumbai: Toddler found dead after crawling out of home in Chinchpokli

In 'Tiger Zinda hai' on January 30, mid-day reported how Tiger was found on December 30, 2018, by one Shalini Gaikwad, a resident of Wadol village in Ambernath West after she heard his cries. She went near a nullah behind her house and found the baby, who still had the umbilical cord attached to him, inside a black polythene bag. She immediately informed activists Shivaji and Jayashree Ragade, who happened to be in the area for a wedding. They took the baby to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, from where he was shifted to Sai Ashish Hospital. After being treated there for 22 days, he opened his eyes, after which the Ragade family named him Tiger.



Baby Tiger with head nurse Mrs Bridget Leonard at Wadia Hospital. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Although Tiger had survived, he had contracted a brain infection which required specialised medical care. For that, he was taken to the Wadia hospital, where Rs 10 lakh was also raised for his treatment within 24 hours. After spending almost 70 days in the hospital, Tiger has now been reported as fit.

"We took the opinion of all specialists about his health and they've certified him as fit. He can now be sent to the children's home," said Mini Bodhanwala, CEO of

Wadia Hospital.

Also Read: Mumbai: Toddler swallows 4cm hairpin, removed after endoscopic surgery

"When he was brought here, he had a bad brain infection, which could have affected his growth and function. But due to the efforts of our medical team, we have succeeded in eradicating the infection. He needs proper care and medical follow up every 15 days for at least a couple of months, after which the duration of the follow up can be increased," she added.

Shivaji said, "I remember Tiger as an infant battling for life and when he opened his eyes after a tough fight with death for 22 days. Now, he is fit and fine, just like any other kid. I am thankful to the staff of Wadia hospital and every person who stood with me for this cause."

Also Read: Toddler's abductors reveal they kidnapped 8 other kids in Thane

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates