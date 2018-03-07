Mumbai: Absconding cop nabbed for harassment, torture, abetment to suicide of brothers

The state CID has finally nabbed absconding senior inspector Yunus Shaikh for the harassment, torture, and abetment to suicide of brothers Vikas and Amit Jha of Virar



Senior PI Yunus Shaikh

The state CID has finally nabbed absconding senior inspector Yunus Shaikh for the harassment, torture, and abetment to suicide of brothers Vikas and Amit Jha of Virar. Sources said Shaikh was nabbed on Monday from Dongri around 7 pm and produced in Vasai court, which sent him to a day's police custody.

According to CID sources, Shaikh's accomplice, and the main accused, Munaf Baluch, a politician and social activist, is still at large and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Father seeks CBI inquiry

Vinaykant Jha, father of the brothers, said, ''I don't trust the state CID. It's trying to save SP Manjunath Singe (Palghar), the investigating officer. He is directly responsible for my second son's (Amit's) death. I have demanded a CBI inquiry. If these officers had acted against those responsible, Amit would have been alive."



After Amit's death, on Singe's instructions, an abetment to suicide case was registered against four people, including Shaikh from Virar police station and Baluch. The other two, Amarnath and Mitlesh Jha, were arrested earlier.

Police refuse to speak

Singe confirmed Shaikh's arrest but refused to say anything further. Additional SP Rajtilak Roshan said the case was being investigated by the state CID.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates