Mumbai: ABVP activists stopped from protesting near Chinese consulate

The police stopped activists of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad from proceeding toward the Chinese consulate in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said.

The activists of the student union which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were planning to stage a protest outside the consulate but the police stopped them 500 meters away, he said.

Tensions between the two countries are high after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

