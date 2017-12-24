Mumbai: Academic year is half done, BMC students still await tablets

Promised gadgets for Std IX students of civic schools, stuck as companies show no interest

It seems that students of Std IX at civic schools will have to wait for another academic year to get the promised tablets. The BMC has, for the third time, failed to find a contractor for the same. The BMC gives tablets to Std VIII and Std IX students to reduce the burden of overweight bags while also promoting e-learning. According to officials, in 2016, the civic body was supposed to purchase around 13,000 tablets for Std IX students. A budget of `7.50 crore was allocated for the same, but no agency has been finalised.



Representation pic

A senior civic official from the education department said, “We have invited tenders thrice in the last five months, but no agency has stepped forward. Those who showed interest were quoting a much higher price.” The officials are under pressure from the Sena to fast track the buy. A source from the BMC said, “It is a question of Sena’s prestige as it was their idea. Sena leaders feel students not getting the tablets will be blow to the party’s image.”

Chairperson of the Education Committee Shubhada Gudekar said, “We are going to float the tender again. We plan to have a meeting in the first week of January to discuss this issue.” She added that that the BMC hopes to deliver on the promise by the end of this academic year.

Rs 13 cr

What the BMC spent in academic year 2016-2017 on tablets

