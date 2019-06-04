Mumbai: Accused bangs head on court wall because of slow progress of trial

national

A 38-year old rape accused slammed his head against a wall of Dindoshi sessions court on Monday because he was agitated at the slow progress of his case

The court had not yet framed charges against him even though he was in custody since April 2017.

The accused, Deepak Chaudhary was arrested by the Kandivli police on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor.

According to Chaudhary, the police arrested him on the basis of the CCTV footage where he was seen giving water to the girl. He told Hindustan Times that he didn't even know the girl.

Chaudhary was outside the courtroom along with the other accused on Monday at around 3.45 pm waiting to be produced before the judge.

The constables from Thane Central Jail who are responsible for escorting accused persons to court were caught off guard when Chaudhary started bleeding after banging his head.

Chaudhary shouted, “Every time constables say the judge is in a bad mood and I am not produced on any dates.” A woman court staffer who heard the commotion stepped outside and inquired. She assured him that he would be produced before the judge.

Chaudhary cleaned himself up and ushered inside the courtroom. The judge accepted Chaudhary's application to file charges and directed the sessions department to provide him with legal aid.

