Mumbai: Accused bangs head on court wall because of slow progress of trial
The accused, Deepak Chaudhary was arrested by the Kandivli police on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor
A 38-year old rape accused slammed his head against a wall of Dindoshi sessions court on Monday because he was agitated at the slow progress of his case
The court had not yet framed charges against him even though he was in custody since April 2017.
The accused, Deepak Chaudhary was arrested by the Kandivli police on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor.
According to Chaudhary, the police arrested him on the basis of the CCTV footage where he was seen giving water to the girl. He told Hindustan Times that he didn't even know the girl.
Chaudhary was outside the courtroom along with the other accused on Monday at around 3.45 pm waiting to be produced before the judge.
The constables from Thane Central Jail who are responsible for escorting accused persons to court were caught off guard when Chaudhary started bleeding after banging his head.
Chaudhary shouted, “Every time constables say the judge is in a bad mood and I am not produced on any dates.” A woman court staffer who heard the commotion stepped outside and inquired. She assured him that he would be produced before the judge.
Chaudhary cleaned himself up and ushered inside the courtroom. The judge accepted Chaudhary's application to file charges and directed the sessions department to provide him with legal aid.
Top Stories of the day
- Mumbai: 14-year-old girl leaves home with Rs 5,000 to meet Tik Tok star in Nepal
- Mumbai Crime: Borivli businessman held for raping 19-year-old woman in flat
- Mumbai: One dead, two injured as two cars collide near Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Plant twice the number, or pay up for new trees, Badlapur man who hacked 860 trees told
- Mumbai: 16-storey apartments to accommodate 28,000 civic cleaners
- No more sea view south Mumbai home for the guard from Govandi
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime Branch wants custody of three accused doctors in Payal Tadvi case
- Maharashtra is fifth worst in ragging cases; 10 pc ragging complaints over caste-based harassment
- Declare internal assessment marks, state board tells junior colleges
- Make Marathi compulsory in schools, political parties say
- Mumbai: Auto crackdown nets RTO record revenue
- Rules to regulate babus' conduct on new media?
- After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan to start shooting for Kick 2
- Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport
- Ali Abbas Zafar: Didn't alter script for Katrina
- Taapsee Pannu: Don't feel like an insider, don't wish to be one
- Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special token from a young fan
- Konkona Sensharma's date with the queer community
- Telly tattle: Faisal Khan takes up gymnastics; Kinshuk Vaidya's next based on Sairaat
- Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with family clicked in Bandra
- Juhu spotted: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's outing with twins and Nisha is too cute
- Katrina Kaif's candid photos: Transformation from Boom to Bharat
- mid-day exclusive: Ajinkya Rahane to watch IND vs SA from his hotel balcony
- World Cup 2019: A hat-trick of opener hundreds beckons Virat Kohli
- World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Mueller roots for Virat Kohli
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel