Mumbai: Action from today against illegal number plates

The Mumbai Traffic police has started taking stringent action against those sporting illegal number plates on their vehicles.

Earlier, police used to take action when they physically spotted vehicles with such plates. Now, they will monitor CCTV camera footage and if they spot such numbers in footage, they will take action as per the Motor Vehicles Act. Illegal plates include those that say Mama, Dada, BhaU, BOSS, AAI, to make it look attractive. Action will start from today.

The number plates of vehicles are determined according to the Motor Transport Act. But some drivers install illegal plates to make their vehicles look attractive. Such registration plates do not specify the number of the vehicle, which is an offence. The traffic police can take action against such drivers.

From January 1, 2020, to November 30, 2020, the traffic police cracked down on 1,407 vehicles with such illegal number plates in the city. According to the traffic police, action was taken against 3,216 illegal number plates in 2019. Yashsvi Yadav, Joint commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Action will be taken against those with illegal number plates.”

