Mumbai activist alleges illegal sand mining at Marve Beach

Illegal sand mining is underway at Marve Beach, which is leading to soil erosion and loss of green cover, city-based activist Godfrey Pimenta has alleged.

Pimenta, on October 17, had written a letter to the collector of Mumbai suburbs, BMC chief, CM Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Environment Department, Commissioner of Police (Mumbai) informing them about the alleged sand mining. To substantiate his allegations, he has also attached pictures and videos of the same.

Pimenta told mid-day, "It was brought to our notice that illegal sand mining at Marve Beach has been going on for the last six months. This is leading to soil erosion and possible loss of tree cover in the area and all this is happening despite the presence of a police chowkie nearby." He also alleged that trucks belonging to the sand mafia are seen parked near Marve.

"While Juhu and Girgaum Chowpatty beaches have been opened for visitors, Marve beach is yet to be opened. I have also sent videos to the authorities concerned of the damage the illegal mining is causing. This matter needs to be investigated and offenders should be brought to justice," he added.

The activist also alleged that none of the authorities have responded, but is hoping they will this week.

