Mumbai: Activist Varavara Rao's tests confirm UTI, dementia

Nanavati hospital authorities, where poet and activist Varavara Rao has been admitted following high court directives, said his preliminary tests were being conducted. While the hospital authorities refused to comment on Rao's condition, a source said he is suffering from a urinary tract infection and has symptoms of dementia. "The urologists and neurologists treating him will know better after the preliminary investigation is complete," said the source. Rao's family will be flying into the city to meet him at Nanavati Hospital on Friday.

Rao's family members, who will be meeting him after several months, alleged that Taloja jail authorities had not taken him to the hospital for follow up visits since his discharge from Nanavati Hospital on August 27.



Varavara Rao. Pic/Twitter

The HC on Wednesday directed the jail authorities to shift Rao to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days and said the court should be informed prior to his discharge. His daughter, P Pavana said her mother spoke to Rao last on November 5 and added that she would accompany her and her sister to Mumbai for the visit.

Pavana said she got to know about her father's deteriorating health after one of his co-accused informed the lawyer that he needed medical attention. "We were not allowed to meet him so we would get phone calls after every 10-12 days. We got a letter from him on November 3 and then spoke to him two days later. Ever since, we haven't spoken to him and the jail authorities wouldn't give us an update either," she said.

She alleged that the jail authorities had not changed Rao's catheter bag for over 80 days, which led to an infection. "After he was discharged in August, the jail authorities refused to share his discharge summary and didn't take him for further consultations either.," she said.

August 27

When Rao was last discharged from hospital

