Mumbai: Activists seek closure of Sanjay Gandhi National Park's taxidermy centre in Borivli

The duo has even written to the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, stating that it is a waste of taxpayers' money

Activists have also demanded that Bajirao, who succumbed to age-related illnesses on Friday, not be used for taxidermy. Pic/SGNP

Two Mumbai-based activists, through a letter sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have demanded that the minister close down the taxidermy centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli, alleging it is a waste of tax-payers' money.

Taxidermy involves stuffing an animal body and preserving it for display by making it appear lifelike. Mahim-based activists Farooque Dhala and Irfan Macchiwala have written a letter to the chief secretary, state forest minister and the CM, requesting for the centre's closure. A copy of the letter that is in possession of mid-day states: "Money should be spent on something better - education, infrastructure and food. Taxidermy is of no use to anyone.

Taxidermy specimens contain a variety of organic materials such as fur, bone, feathers, skin, and wood, as well as inorganic materials, such as burlap, glass and foam. Due to their composite nature, specimens require special care and conservation treatment. As with other types of collections, taxidermy specimens are susceptible to agents of deterioration, including pests, lights, temperature, humidity and custodial neglect. Improper storage, display and handling of taxidermy specimens can lead to many of these causes of deterioration."

Both the activists have further stated that it is important to test taxidermy specimens for hazardous materials. Arsenic, mercury, napthalene, paradichlorobenze, asbestos, and DDT are all commonly found in taxidermy collections, according to them. "These chemicals are used to treat skins during preparation and believe to help reduce mould and pest damage. However, they can cause serious health concerns and illness in humans. In order to prolong the life of a taxidermy specimen, it is necessary for museums and conservators to implement preventative care and maintenance strategies. These strategies help protect specimens from damage caused by humidity, temperature, pests, humans, and more. We hope you will think on our suggestion and close the taxidermy centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Museums of Maharashtra," the letter states.

Meanwhile, the duo has also demanded that Bajirao, SGNP's white tiger that succumbed to age-related illnesses on Friday, not be used for a taxidermy project. Talking about the letter, Dr Shailesh Pethe, veterinary officer at SGNP, said, "I think the allegations by the activists related to taxidermy have been made out of lack of information on the subject.

It is not right to say that taxidermy is a waste of taxpayers' money because it is very useful." Chemicals such as DDT and arsenic are outdated and no longer used in present-day taxidermy, he said, adding, "These were used in early years of the art. No specific animal is actually hunted or killed to create a taxidermy specimen. Only animals that have been found dead or have died in the zoo are used for taxidermy. Taxidermy specimen is very important in teaching veterinarians and biologists regarding animal structures and anatomy. By using the specimen, we can actually rescue the actual live animal from unnecessary handling."

