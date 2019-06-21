Mumbai: Admissions get tougher with minor dip in cut-off scores

national

In the case of self-financed degree courses, the competition continues to be tough

Representation picture

Admissions to degree courses are getting tougher with each merit list being published. The second merit list, which was released on Thursday, has not seen a major dip in the cut-off scores as compared to the first one. Especially in case of self-financed courses, the competition continues to be tough. In view of this, most of the city's renowned colleges feel that there would hardly be any vacant seats left by the time the third merit list comes out.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College said, "In our college, seats for certain streams are already full. But we have issued a waiting list, as shuffling of seats happen after the second merit list. With candidates getting seats in colleges of their choice, mainly for professional courses, some of the seats for traditional courses fall vacant.

By the time the third merit list comes out, there will hardly be any seats left." On the other hand, Dr Shobana Vasudevan, principal of R A Podar College, said, "Nothing can be said as of now because after the second merit list many students move to other colleges as per their preference. Moreover, admissions to other professional courses such as Law, Engineering, Architecture among all might change the situation by the time the third merit list comes out."

Speaking about the almost negligent dip in the cut-off compared to the first merit list, Dr Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of N M College said, "There are multiple students in the margin of a few points. It is because of this that there is hardly any dip in the cut-off percentages compared to the first merit list."

