Mumbai: Advocates protest absence of magistrate at Borivli court

Advocates and senior members of the Borivli Advocates Bar Association protested against the absence of a magistrate in the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrates Court Number 67 on Friday. They appeared wearing red bands across their arms. "A black band wouldn't be visible over our uniforms so we went for red," senior advocate Kishore Joshi said.

The Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate Court No 67 has been without a judge for about six months now after the previous magistrate Suraj Kendre was promoted and transferred to Court No 24. According to Joshi, this has created a backlog of some 8,500 cases. "Three days after the judge was transferred, I, along with some advocates, wrote to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Guardian Judge to assign temporary presiding officers from Mazgaon, Girgaon and Esplanade Court to clear the backlog. But we've received no response.

This is also the case with Court No 1, 3 and 5 of the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court in Dindoshi. These courts preside over civil and summary cases concerning recovery of money, advocate Vijay Shukla said, adding, "It is very painful to write that government, on the one hand, has portrayed to public that judges are appointed whereas in reality there are so many cases pending."

Advocate Subodh Pathak

Till today the Ld. 67th M.M. Court, at Borivli is vacant. It is high time now, it should not be kept vacant. This is because justice delayed is justice denied. People are waiting for justice to be done. But as it is vacant, nothing is happening.

Advocate Rajeshrao A More (Borivli Advocate Bar Association’s president)

Made many correspondents from our association to the concerned department but nothing could happen yet the advocates and even staff are suffering due to non-appointment of 67 Metropolitan Magistrate court government should look into the matter urgently.

Advocate: FIROZ KHAN

Litigates are facing the problem every day. Other courts are overburden and such delay in appointment causes trouble to other Magistrates too. Delay in justice, is justice denied. The government should take immediate steps of appointment without delay. The law minister, chief Justice of Bombay High Court & Governor should look into this matter.

