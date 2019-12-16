Mumbai: After 2-year delay, juveniles to move into new home

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Under-Trial juveniles being kept in two dilapidated dormitories at the Children's Correction Home in Dongri, Umerkhadi will finally get to live in a brand new home next week. Although the construction of the new home in Dongri was complete in 2017, observation home's officials were not able to shift the juveniles since the Public Works Department (PWD) failed to meet all conditions needed for an Occupation Certificate (OC). The OC was received only last week.

In 2016, the Women and Child Development department sanctioned construction of the new home at a cost of around R1.6 crore. The decision came after the Bombay High Court in 2015 ordered that inmates be shifted from the Dongri Children's Home as it was in poor condition. The PWD was tasked with the construction.

Vinod Chitore, chief engineer of the civic body's Building Proposal department said, "There were certain shortcomings related to storm water drains, submission of the property card and handover of set-back land, among others," he said.

Rahul Kanthikar, superintendent of the Children's Observation Home said that they are giving final touches to the building, including finishing the painting work. "The building will have certain new features like a classroom equipped with e-learning. It will have computers and a projector," said Kanthikar. Despite several attempts, PWD officials who were a part of the project could not be reached for comment.

The new building has two separate dormitories, each having a capacity of 30 to 35 beds. One is meant for juveniles aged between 13 and 15, while the other is for those aged 16 to 18. Currently, there are around 30 under-trial boys at the observation home. Officials of the home said once the boys are moved into the new building, their old quarters will be renovated and will serve as a dining area. The new building has a built-up area of 546 square-metres and has been built on the spot where the jailor's bungalow stood. It was demolished in 2015 after it was declared dangerous.

