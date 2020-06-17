Mumbai: After a quiet lockdown April, crime surges in May

After an exceptionally quiet April, the crime rate in the city climbed again in May amid the COVID-19-caused lockdown. As the city slowly sees easing of lockdown restrictions, crime is also steadily increasing. The number of body offences though has remained largely unchanged."

With people not allowed to venture outside, the city's 94 police stations recorded very low numbers of various crimes. "There was not a single chain-snatching incident in April. March saw 14 cases while two cases were registered in May," said a senior police officer. "In April, cases of housebreaking, theft of motor vehicles and other valuables reduced to less than half," the officer said. However, in May, 10 were murders reported as opposed to eight in April. In addition, 134 cases of causing hurting were reported in April and in May they doubled to 252. Cases of motor vehicle theft went up from 84 in April to 158 in May and theft cases increased from 34 in April to 51 in May.

Housebreaking reduced

"April and May are infamous for housebreakings as many families go to their villages or hometowns. This gives thieves the chance to strike. But the lockdown definitely prevented that this year. In April this year, 66 housebreaking cases were reported. The number in 2019 and 2018 for the same month was 146 and 169 respectively," said a crime branch officer. "In May this year, 49 cases of housebreaking were reported; the number for the same month in 2019 and 2018 was 161 and 165," said the officer.

Violence against women

Registered cases of crime against women also reduced with 38 cases of rape against minors in March and 12 in April. They increased again to 15 in May. Rape of adult women reduced from 35 in March to five in April and four in May.

Crime in numbers

Murder: Jan (10) Feb (10) March (12) April (8) May (10)

Attempt to murder: Jan (34) Feb (30) March (27) April (11) May (19)

Chain snatching: Jan (9) Feb (11) March (14) April (0) May (2)

Housebreaking: Jan (191) Feb (142) March (110) April (66) May (49)

Motor Vehicle theft: Jan (215) Feb (223) March (193) April (84) May (158)

Theft: Jan (514) Feb (483) March (301) Apr (34) May (51)

