Mumbai: After an argument, driver hits 29-yr-old, drags him 100 m deliberately

Malad: Another case of road rage has surfaced where a 29-year-old pedestrian sustained a hip joint injury after being deliberately knocked down by a motorist and dragged for 100 meters on Link Road at Malad West on Sunday. Bangur Nagar police have registered a case of attempted culpable homicide and are looking for the sedan driver.

Police said it started when the victim, Sher Ali Shaikh around 3 pm, was hit by the side mirror of the Sedan while walking on the footpath near a bus depot. As he yelled at the driver, the driver in the Hyundai Verna halted and both got into a heated argument. After that, as the car left, Shaikh began to walk away and did not see the car take a u-turn ahead to return.

"I thought the matter was over and did not give it another thought but the sedan came up from behind and hit me. I was flung on the road. The motorist continued to drive, dragging me for around 100 meters," Shaikh told TOI.

The motorist then fled but an individual managed to take down the vehicle’s registration number. A senior officer from Bangur Nagar police station said, "We registered a case of attempted culpable homicide, rash driving and causing grievous hurt against the motorist. Our teams are looking for him."

"A courier boy passing by came to my rescue. He carried me a little further and then informed my family about the incident. I was taken to Siddharth Hospital at Goregaon," said Shaikh, who suffered a hip joint injury due to this incident and was moved to KEM Hospital as his injuries were serious.

Bangur Nagar police recorded his statement and lodged an FIR on Monday. The incident took place when Shaikh, who lives with his parents, wife and child, was on his way back home from a job interview which in turn was cancelled.

