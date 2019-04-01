Mumbai: After dirty nimbu-pani, railway station stall offers chooha-pani

national

Soon after, the railway officials sealed the unit at Bandra and started an investigation in the matter. The GRP have registered a non-cognisable offence in the matter

A video grab shows the rat stuck inside the glass case stocked with water bottles

Think twice before you pick up anything to eat or drink from the stalls at the city's railway stations! You might just end up drinking unhygienic lemon juice and water, or eating some contaminated food. Just days after a stall at the Kurla railway station was caught making lemon juice with impure water, a video of a rat stuck inside the packaged bottle storage counter of a food stall at Bandra station went viral on Saturday.

According to Senior Inspector of Government Railway Police (Bandra), Sunil Jadhav, a commuter spotted the rat inside the counter on March 30 evening and around 8.30 pm he shot a video of it. On receiving a complaint through Twitter, the Western Railway authorities directed the shop owner to shut it down until further orders. Jadhav further said that the owner had also been asked to do deep cleaning and pest control, and was fined Rs 10,000 for not maintaining cleanliness.



The stall where the rat was spotted

Also Read: Watch your coin and calories while eating at station stalls in Mumbai

Speaking to mid-day, Krishna Sharma, manager of S U Parmar Juice stall, said, "It is very surprising for me how this happened, because I am very particular about cleanliness. A couple of years back, during a surprise visit by BMC officials, I was given a certificate for being the cleanest shop at the station. Hundreds of rats are spotted running on the tracks at the station. We literally have to keep them away from the shops. This happens with every stall at Bandra station."

Juice stall sealed

A couple of days back a video had gone viral in which a person was seen making juice at a stall at Kurla station in an unhygienic manner. Soon after, the railway officials sealed the unit and started an investigation in the matter. The GRP have registered a non-cognisable offence in the matter.

Also Read: Mumbai: No juice will be sold on Central Railway stations

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates