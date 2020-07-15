Mumbai: After three months of COVID-19 duty, doctor finally meets his mother

After 121 days of treating COVID-19 patients at Rajawadi Hospital, 30-year-old orthopaedic surgeon, Karan Bhanushali, met his mother on Tuesday. But he is only on a 10-days break and will return to duty. His mother had to spend the time alone, as his father and grandfather were stuck in Lonavala in the lockdown, and have decided to return to the city after August. Her only solace was that she could see Bhanushali once a day from their second floor house, when he came to collect his tiffin from the society watchman.

'Fighting like a soldier'

Speaking to mid-day, Bhanushali's mother Devyani said, "On March 23 Karan packed his bag and told me he would return in a day. Then he told me that he was posted in the COVID Centre. He said keeping mine and the building members' safety in mind, he would not come home. But every day at 1.30 pm he came to collect his tiffin that I left with the watchman. I saw him from a window. Initially I cried because he was among COVID-19 patients. But then I realised that Karan was treating and curing them. My son was fighting like a soldier. I am proud of him and every doctor." Bhanushali said their neighbours helped her a lot.

'Don't be scared of COVID-19'

The hospital gave him and his team a 10-days holiday. Bhanushali said, "I missed my mother so much in the past 3-4 months. On Tuesday I met her after 121 days and I am very happy but I am missing my work. There are many patients with mild COVID-19 but they are scared. They are worried about going home. Last Sunday I was treating a 24-year-girl who was crying for almost 20 minutes. I told her that she will be released in 5-7 days once the report comes negative."

He added, "But the worst we have seen is that families of most senior citizens don't support them. After admission, their families are ignoring them. We should take care of elders. I also request people not to be scared of COVID-19 and not to hide their symptoms from doctors." Bhanushali is home, but following quarantine rules such as staying in his room.

