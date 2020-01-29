Mumbai: AHAR opposes food truck policy

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has opposed the food truck idea initiated by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 24 x 7 nightlife. In a letter written to the health executive officer the association raised several policy-related issues and demanded to take back the idea as it will affect the restaurant business and allowed to stay open stand-alone restaurants which are situated near the railway stations, S. T. depots or places which attracts tourism.

The association said if food trucks are allowed to run, their business will be badly affected. In a four pages letter, the association mentioned that the aforesaid policy would in contempt of the Supreme Court, the High Court and the commissioner of BMC with regard to hawking and roadside cooking which is not permissible. It says the existing rules and regulations of BMC and FSSAI applicable to manufacturers, dealers and food handlers would get violated blatantly.

"Further there has been an issue of health as running water needs to be provided as the washing of dishes in stagnant water could be dangerous to public health and there is need for the provision of drainage line and waste food disposed of as per the provision of law. There is also traffic issue as it will occupy footpath and roads," said Sukesh Shetty, general secretary of AHAR.

"We welcome the policy of nightlife and would like to partner with you for promoting tourism and employment in the city. But the objective of the policy will not be achieved without giving opportunities to restaurants which already exist," said Sukesh Shetty. He demanded the BMC should allow the restaurants near the railway station and tourist spots to stay open 24 hours.



As per the policy, which the BMC is currently drafting, the trucks will operate 24x7 at the places which would be chosen by the civic officials. The health department will issue licenses to the food trucks based on their hygiene, the truck's transport licence and what kind of food will be served. The BMC ward officials will identify locations for allowing the food trucks and ensure that they do not become a cause for traffic issues and at the same time, the locations will be decided in such a way that they are viable for everyone. Places near big commercial hubs and industrial areas are likely to be considered.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates