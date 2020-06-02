Mumbai airport caters to 391 flights, more than 42,000 passengers in 1st-week after flight resumption

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) catered to 391 domestic flights, with 196 departures and 195 arrivals, and 42,503 passengers in last one week, officials said.

A total of 42,503 passengers, comprising 31,665 at departure and 10,838 at arrival, travelled through Mumbai's international airport.

The domestic air travel resumed on May 25, following the directives issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Mumbai airport operates 25 commercial passenger flight movements, said the officials, with the highest passenger load capacity on Mumbai-Delhi route with 8,130 passengers in the last one week.

"Starting today, GoAir started its operations from CSMIA with three departure and three arrival flight on the Patna, Lucknow, and Varanasi route carrying 320 passengers at arrivals and 538 passengers at departures from CSMIA," said airport officials.

CSMIA was operating to 14 sectors until Wednesday and saw two sectors, Kolkata and Rajkot, added on Thursday, the officials added.

