Mumbai: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta become parents to baby boy

Updated: 10 December, 2020 14:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends

Akash Ambani snapped with his wife Shloka Mehta at the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries in South Mumbai. Picture/Yogen Shah
Akash Ambani snapped with his wife Shloka Mehta at the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries in South Mumbai. Picture/Yogen Shah

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta have been blessed with a baby boy.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," a Ambani family spokesperson said.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The young couple made headlines in June 2018 when the two exchanged rings in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

The two have been longtime friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC. While Akash is a member of the Jio board, Shloka serves as the director of the family's diamond firm Rosy Blue Diamonds.

First Published: 10 December, 2020 13:37 IST

