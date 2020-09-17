Mumbai: Alert jeweller foils robbery bid in his shop

A wise move by a jeweller foiled the plan of a robber who had entered the shop in Nalasopara with a plastic gun and sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday.

The shop owner Chetan Jain, 30, and his brother Dinesh, 32, were about to shut shop at 9 pm when an unknown man in a helmet and mask entered the shop and brandished a knife at them.

"He was wearing a helmet, mask and gloves and kept on saying 'chal maal nikaal' (give me the money). He threatened me with the knife but I managed to save myself," Chetan said. "There was a plastic bucket in the shop which I threw out to get the attention of neighbouring shopkeepers. I also threw a wooden stool at the robber, but he was unhurt. But this scared him and he ran out of the shop. The shopkeepers tried to catch him but he managed to escape as he was carrying a knife," he added.

He said the robber had come on a motorcycle. "But in a hurry, he ran on foot as the neighbours chased him. He later threw his helmet and dumped his backpack," Jain said.

"We have seized the motorcycle but it was stolen property. We have also seized the helmet and backpack. An FIR has been filed and we are scanning CCTV footage," said a Tulinj police officer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news