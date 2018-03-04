Mumbai: Alert man locks thieves inside his home in Chembur, gets them arrested

Two thieves, who broke into a residence in Chembur through an exhaust fan vent, were arrested after the quick-thinking owner of the house locked them up inside two separate rooms

Two thieves, who broke into a residence in Chembur through an exhaust fan vent, were arrested after the quick-thinking owner of the house locked them up inside two separate rooms. The incident took place earlier this week.

Gurumeet Singh Mehta, 38, was sleeping in his flat, when he heard a sound and realised thieves had entered. One of the thieves, Arun Raut, 19, was hiding inside the bathroom, while the other accused, Shahrukh, 20, was looking for cash in another room. Mehta moved surreptitiously and locked both the rooms. He then called the police. The duo has been booked for theft and housebreaking.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates