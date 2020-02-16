Mumbai: Alert motorman saves life of senior citizen at Byculla station

An alert motorman saved the life of a senior citizen on Saturday at Byculla railway station after an alert motorman, Sanjay Chaudhary, applied the brakes in time. He was operating the Kalyan-bound slow train, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 10.20am.

. @Central_Railway motorman Sanjay Chaudhary brakes hard to save old man climbing up platform at Byculla station this morning. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mzxsM55vZp — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) February 15, 2020

Around 10.28am, the train arrived on platform number 1 and Chaudhary noticed an old man struggling to climb onto the platform while crossing the tracks. He immediately applied brakes to save the man in time. The video shows local commuters and security personnel dragging the man onto the platform.

