Mumbai: Alert motorman saves life of senior citizen at Byculla station

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 16:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The motorman noticed an old man struggling to climb onto the platform while crossing tracks and applied the brakes in time.

A screengrab of the video.
An alert motorman saved the life of a senior citizen on Saturday at Byculla railway station after an alert motorman, Sanjay Chaudhary, applied the brakes in time. He was operating the Kalyan-bound slow train, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 10.20am.

Around 10.28am, the train arrived on platform number 1 and Chaudhary noticed an old man struggling to climb onto the platform while crossing the tracks. He immediately applied brakes to save the man in time. The video shows local commuters and security personnel dragging the man onto the platform.

