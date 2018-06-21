Mumbai all-rounder Akash Parkar joins KSA with high aims

Akash Parkar is prepared to take tough calls. And the first decision he has taken is to change his club

Akash Parkar

Mumbai all-rounder Akash Parkar, 24, who made his Ranji Trophy debut last season and finished as the team's second highest wicket-taker (16) and scored 159 runs from seven innings, is not satisfied with his performance.

For this, he is prepared to take tough calls. And the first decision he has taken is to change his club. Parkar, who has been playing local cricket for MIG Cricket Club since he was 14, has opted to move to Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) for the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League.

"It was a tough decision to quit MIG but it helps to play for a team where you get an opportunity with teammates who have been playing with you since age-group tournaments. It wasn't easy to convince my MIG coaches," said Parkar, who was part of two MIG CC's Kanga League wins. "At KSA, we have around seven to eight players who have been together since our teenage years."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates