BEST sacks Marathi actress from services after her 'indecent' dance goes viral

The decision came after a video of the employee and popular Marathi actress Madhavi Juvekar dancing indecently with currency notes at a programme went viral on social media

Juvekar is among seven other staff facing action for the dance party

The BEST Undertaking has taken strict action against its employee and popular Marathi actress Madhavi Juvekar, dismissing her from service for indiscipline and tarnishing the image of the organisation, after a video of her dancing indecently with currency notes at a programme went viral on social media.

While BEST spokesperson Hanumant Gophane said that it was an "internal matter," BEST chairman Ashish Chemburkar said, "It is not that I support the deeds, but dismissal from service is an extreme punishment and is unfair. The employee can appeal against it as per procedure."

In the video, a female colleague is seen snatching with her mouth, a R500 note from Juvekar, who is holding it in her mouth. The undertaking had served notices to her for 'misbehaving' and 'dancing in an indecent manner' at the event, saying the conduct was inappropriate for a BEST employee. The event was held at Wadala depot on Dussehra on September 29 in 2017. Juvekar was a clerk at Wadala depot. "I will be going for first appeal within the BEST Undertaking," Juvekar said.

