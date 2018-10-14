Mumbai: Alok Nath's wife Ashu slaps defamation case against Vinta Nanda

national

'Terrorised' after writer's allegations against husband, Ashu files written complaint with police, slaps defamation case

Alok Nath with wife Ashu

Coming out in support of her husband, actor Alok Nath's wife Ashu on Saturday submitted a written application to the Amboli police station against writer, director and producer Vinta Nanda, who has accused Nath of raping her almost two decades ago. Nath's wife has also filed a defamation case at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Andheri, Ashu's counsel Ashok Saraogi confirmed. When asked for details of the defamation suit, Saraogi said, "We cannot value his [Alok Nath] reputation in terms of money. And so, as a token, we have asked for Rs 1 only."

In her application to the police, Ashu wrote that Nanda's rape allegation has affected her husband's public image. She also claimed that Nanda was holding a grudge against Nath, whom she blamed for her TV serial, Tara, going off air. "The said serial had gone off air at some point after the change in the star cast and storyline...it seems that she has been carrying an impression that because of my husband, the artistes and storyline were required to be changed (sic)," she wrote in the letter. She further claims that when the serial went off air, Nanda had blamed Nath for it. "She has been maintaining cordial relations with me and all throughout, never uttered a word against my husband," she wrote further.



Vinta Nanda

Taking a dig at Nanda, and the #MeToo movement, Ashu said, "The fact remains that such occasions are being encashed by way of utilising social media for the purpose of either gaining some name and fame and/or for the purpose of defaming the reputation of a person (sic)."

She said the incident has affected her family deeply. "We are terrorised. Even when we move out, people look at us with a different attitude," said Ashu, who is a designer. She has requested the Amboli police to file an FIR.

Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector, Amboli Police confirmed that they had received the application, "The matter is currently under inquiry," he said. Reacting to the defamation case against her, Nanda said, "I have heard that a defamation suit has been filed against me. I have not received any intimation regarding it, as yet. We will respond to the notice once we get it. I assure all of you that we will fight this battle right till the end."

Also Read: Alok Nath Stripped In Front Of Me And Manhandled Me: Hum Saath Saath Hain Crew Member

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates