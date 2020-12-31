Mumbai: Along with parties, drug peddling gets special attention

As part of New Year surveillance on Thursday, all Mumbai police officers will be on duty and keeping a hawk-eye on the city, paying special attention to rooftop and boat parties, using drones. The city police have also deployed additional security across the city and Anti Terror Cells (ATC) of all police stations are on high alert. Those caught flouting night curfew orders will be booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.



Along with drones, various Mumbai police cells have been asked to remain alert. File pic

Mumbai police have appealed to the people to adhere to COVID guideline and not step out of their homes after 11 pm. "As per the government's order, establishments including restaurants, pubs, and night clubs have to shut at 11 pm. Those found flouting the rules will be booked," said DCP S Chaitanya, spokesperson, Mumbai Police.

Drones will be used at specific locations to check for rooftop and boat parties. "All activities are allowed till 11 pm. We will use drone cameras to ensure no one violates rules. Announcements will be made with loudspeakers attached on drones," Chaitanya added.

On New Year's Eve, all senior officers have been asked to remain in office and be vigilant in their zones. "Operation All Out will be organised to keep a check on anti-social elements to prevent crimes," said Vishwas Nangare Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order).

Four companies of SRPF have been called in and 600 Home Guards will be distributed among police stations based on requirements; additional wireless sets, heavy vehicles, metal detectors and barricades will also be made available for smooth policing.

Bomb disposal squads will conduct surprise checks at malls, markets and near airports. Riot control units and the Quick Response Teams (QRT) will also be on alert. "Eve-teasing teams from every police station will be on the street to ensure women's safety," Chaitanya added.

Drug watch

Ahead of NYE, sleuths from the Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell and the cyber team have also pulled up their socks as peddlers have been trying to sell drugs online. The series of crackdowns and back-to-back cases against high profile personalities recently have forced drug suppliers to devise new modus operandi. As part of the crackdown, drugs worth R15 crore have been seized.

"We have been keeping an eye on all drug activities and the crackdown over the past two months will have a huge impact on narcotics supply. Peddlers have been using human chains and online methods with code words to supply drugs ahead of NYE," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe

Drugs such as cocaine, MD, hash, cough syrup, LSD, etc have been seized. "You name the drug and we have got our hands on it in the past two months," Bharambe said. The ANC has also found that MD, or Meow Meow, has a new name in the market. "Suppliers have renamed it 'kapda' (cloth). If someone needs 1 kg of MD, they will ask for 'ek metre kapda' (one metre cloth)," Bharambe said.

600

No. of Home Guards called in to boost security

