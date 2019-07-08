Mumbai: Ambiguity over internal marks annoys SSC students

national

Students and teachers await decision over whether the internal marks system for SSC students will return after it was discontinued last year

Students who appeared for the SSC board exams this year did not have any internal marking system. Representation pic

SSC board students and their parents have been confused over whether internal marks will stay or not for weeks now. Almost a month after the new academic year began, there is still no clarity on internal assessment. The delay in decision-making is owing to the recent change of guard in the education ministry - from Vinod Tawde to Ashish Shelar.

The overall passing percentage of SSC this year has seen a major drop from 89.41 in 2018 to 77.10 in 2019. This was a substantial figure given the statistics of the last seven years since when internal marks were introduced. Its discontinuation is considered to be one of the causes for the drop in the passing percentage this year.

The state government has been receiving much flack over this since state board students anyway face a tough time competing with students of other boards in the race for Std XI admissions.

Uday Nare, a teacher and member of Yuva Sena, said, "The unit tests are almost here. It is the students and teachers know the status of internal marks. Teaching, learning and evaluation can be done accordingly. This year's SSC results have already provided ample stress for students and parents."

"When all other board students are getting internal marks, state board students cannot be deprived of it. It would be SSC students' loss as they will not get seats in colleges of their choice. Excluding internal marks for non-state board candidates was a temporary solution for this year's admissions but there has to be a proper resolution," Bharat Jain, a parent from Kandivli urged. Education Minister Ashish Shelar said that admissions were still underway. "Once those are done, we will take a decision over internal marks."

