Mumbai: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, residents refuse to wear masks

Thankfully, this young boy at a screening centre in Kandivli on Tuesday, is not among the foolish Mumbaikars refusing to wear masks. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai has the highest ever number of active COVID-19 cases and BMC continues to get replies like 'We are healthy, nothing happens to us' from people refusing to wear masks.

Until Monday, Mumbai had 31,063 active COVID patients, with 8,086 being symptomatic and 1,272 critical. Although the number of cases is increasing, people seem to be taking social distancing lightly and don't wear a mask even in crowded places like markets in Dadar West.

Mumbai: First COVID-19-ready coaches appear on train to Manmad

"We started an awareness drive in the markets on Monday. There's strong resistance from people who are not ready to wear a mask even after counselling," said an officer from G North ward. He added, "Even if we try to make them see reason, they say, 'We are healthy, nothing happens to us'. This is a common response."

The fine was recently reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200, which led to people willing to pay but not listen. "Earlier people would refuse to pay as fines were high. Now when we try to counsel them, they prefer to pay fines to get rid of us," said a civic official from western suburbs.

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of L ward comprising Kurla and Chembur said they have a target of fining at least 1,000 people every day.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news